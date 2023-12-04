Thirteen to appear in court on 100 fraud and corruption charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Mogalakwena Municipality Mayor Andrina Matsemela, African National Congress (ANC) member of the Limpopo legislature Tally Mashamaite, and several others and companies are set to appear in the Special Commercial Crimes Court in Polokwane today, facing over 100 charges of fraud and corruption.

The charges stem from an alleged irregular tender awarded by the Mogalakwena Municipality in 2012. The tender, valued at over R70 million, was purportedly intended for the construction of a community centre. However, investigators allege that the project was never completed and that the funds were instead misappropriated.

In addition to Matsemela and Mashamaite, the accused include Jabu Mashamaite, a senior official at the Mogalakwena municipality, and former senior municipal official David Malepa. Accused number one in the matter is the director of one of the 13 companies that have been charged, Lesiba Mokhonoana.

The accused were arrested in 2021 and have been on bail since then.

Their court appearance today is expected to be the first in a series of hearings that could lead to a lengthy trial.

Hawks arrest former Mayor of Mokgalakwena Local Municipality for alleged corruption:

