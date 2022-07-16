The opposition party, Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Molemole municipality in Limpopo, has reported the local mayor to the Office of the Public Protector for alleged abuse of power.

DA councillor Calvin Matjee, accuses mayor Edward Paya, for using alleged misuse of municipal resources by sending two graders and a truck to help clear land for planting crops for his friend at Soekmekaar.

Matjee says the graders were damaged and the truck involved in an accident in March this year. Molemole acting municipal manager, Manuel Makgato, has however denied the allegations saying the municipality offers help to the local farmers.

Makgato says, “The deployment of municipal resources to render service delivery to the community at large as well as local agricultural farmers is purely an administrative issue. There is no records of any incident where the mayor was involved in such grading for the process which under the hands of the public protector the municipality will not engage further on the matter until investigations are complete.”

