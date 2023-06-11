The quiet village of Signal Hill, in Mahikeng in North West erupted into joy, as they celebrated a momentous achievement by one of their own, Tete Dijana. Dijana won the Comrades Marathon for the second consecutive time. He stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best of 5 hr 18 min 19 sec from 2019, crossing the line at 5:14:01.

Gerda Steyn took the ladies’ win. This is the 96th edition of the race.

Dijana’s uncle expressed his pride

“I am very proud. Last year it was a surprise. You know this year he was the one who’s known. Last year he was unknown. So, for him to win it last year and to defend it this year makes me so very proud. I am very proud to be his uncle.”

His friends and neighbours are also over the moon.

“We are very proud about Tete winning the Comrades marathon and it is not only Signal Hill, I think it is the world. He made us very proud.”

“This child grew under my wing and he said to me Mrs Botha, “I want to fulfil my destiny alone.” I said to myself that, what does this child mean? Unbeknown to us he will do wonders and make us proud. I am proud of him.” -Reporting by Jabu Oa Afrika

Record breaking wins for Tete Dijane and Gerda Steyn at the 96th Comrades Marathon: