Tete Dijana has won the 2023 men’s Comrades Marathon, with Gerda Steyn taking the ladies’ win. The race is currently under way. This is the 96th edition of the race.

Dijana won his second Comrades Marathon title while this is Steyn’s fourth, breaking the record in 2019, being the first lady to come in under six hours.

This year’s down run started in Pietermaritzburg ending in Durban.

Close to 18 000 runners started the grueling marathon at 5:30am.

Meanwhile, it’s a hive of activity along the route with a huge vibe motivating the runners.

These spectators are out to support their friends, colleagues and family.

“I’m Nokuthula from Nquthu. But I’m here for my management area from Glencoe in KZN. I came to support my five officials. I am happy they are doing so well so far.”

“Yeeeeeeyyyyy. Everyone is supporting. It’s my daughter’s first year running the Comrades that is why we are here.”

“We are waiting for our two colleagues from Joburg under the Department of Health.”