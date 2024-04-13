sabc-plus-logo

Home

Gerda Steyn wins historic fifth victory in Two Oceans Marathon

  • Gerda Steyn during the Two Oceans ultra-marathon.
  • Image Credits :
  • X-@2OceansMarathon
Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa’s Gerda Steyn has won a record fifth consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title in Cape Town and improved on her own course record in the process.

Steyn completed the 56 kilometre route in three hours, 26 minutes and 54 seconds, almost three seconds faster than the record she set last year.

She will pocket R250 000 for the win and a further R250 000 for setting a new record.

Irvette van Zyl finished second and Zimbabwean Loveness Madziva, third.

The men’s race was won by another South African, Onalenna Khonkhobe, who participated in only his second Two Oceans.

His unofficial winning time was three hours, nine minutes and 30 seconds.

Lloyd Bosman was second and defending champion, Givemore Mudzinganyama, was third.

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES