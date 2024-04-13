Gerda Steyn wins historic fifth victory in Two Oceans Marathon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa’s Gerda Steyn has won a record fifth consecutive Two Oceans Marathon title in Cape Town and improved on her own course record in the process.

Steyn completed the 56 kilometre route in three hours, 26 minutes and 54 seconds, almost three seconds faster than the record she set last year.

She will pocket R250 000 for the win and a further R250 000 for setting a new record.

Irvette van Zyl finished second and Zimbabwean Loveness Madziva, third.

The men’s race was won by another South African, Onalenna Khonkhobe, who participated in only his second Two Oceans.

Onalenna KhonKhobe has done it! WHAT A CHAMP! 'I'm announcing my arrival; tomorrow you will acknowledge me,' Onalenna predicted at yesterday's elite athlete press conference – prophetic words indeed. He is your Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon men's Ultra CHAMP! WELL DONE!

His unofficial winning time was three hours, nine minutes and 30 seconds.

Lloyd Bosman was second and defending champion, Givemore Mudzinganyama, was third.