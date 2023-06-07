A meeting between transport stakeholders in Gauteng has been unsuccessful in finding a permanent solution to address the conflict between E-hailing drivers and members of the minibus taxi industry.

Last week, three E-hailing vehicles were burnt at Maponya Mall in Soweto. Four other vehicles were damaged.

Last night, another vehicle was torched outside the Protea Glen Mall, in Soweto.

The industry came together today to discuss a way to work together.

Calls to calm tensions over E-hailing:

But taxi bosses say E-hailing drivers are taking away customers.

General-Secretary of the Soweto Taxi Services Tebogo Motseastea says for now, E-hailing drivers will not be allowed into Soweto malls to pick up passengers.

“We have out in place as a temporary solution, that all E-hailing cars will not be coming inside the mall. They will be picking up and dropping off at the gate. Only those that are in a position that they cannot walk, old ladies, people that are disabled. In the interim, there will be meetings to try and find a permanent solution to this. This temporary solution will apply to all malls in Soweto.”