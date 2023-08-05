The Western Cape E-hailing Association (WCEA), which represents different e-hailing services has announced that it joined the taxi strike on Friday.

In a statement, the association says all its vehicles are parked.

The City of Cape Town member of the mayoral committee for safety and security JP Smith says the taxi industry has failed to keep its end of agreement reached on Friday.

Smith says, “I did reach out to the taxi industry via my colleagues Rob Quintas and the provincial MEC Ricardo Mackenzie with a proposal on how we can define the enforcement matters.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town police are investigating an incident in which a law enforcement officer was shot dead in Nyanga on Friday.

The City of Cape Town earlier said the incident happened when the officer was escorting buses that were carrying commuters.

This as taxi operators continue their strike.

“There was a meeting yesterday and they apparently accepted that it was on the condition that there would be no further violence and then sadly as of this morning looks like another truck destroyed and a life destroyed in the form of ( Cape Town Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officer (Zanikhaya) Kwinana. If we discover today that, that death relates to the taxi industry, there’s going to be serious conversation amongst our own ranks in the city and the province about the appropriate response to that.”

VIDEO: JP Smith weighs in on Santaco operations: