The eThekwini municipality has met with the Greater North Taxi Association to find a way forward in the taxi dispute in Umhlanga, north of Durban.

This follows a recent incident where taxi operators, earlier this week, obstructed entrances and exits to the Umhlanga CBD, urging the municipality to address the absence of a designated taxi rank in the area.

The eThekwini Transport Authority, Metro police and the developers of Oceans Mall also attended the meeting.

Members of the taxi association told the meeting they embarked on the protest after Oceans Mall closed off the area they were using as a pick up and drop off point.

It was decided that the eThekwini Transport Authority will meet with the Mall owners to discuss a solution.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Oceans Umhlanga Development, Brian Mpono says they previously provided space for taxis as a temporary, but that it’s the city’s responsibility to provide a rank.

“What I must stress is that, it is not the responsibility of the developer with that service. It is the responsibility of the municipality. As developers, we have fulfilled our obligation according to what this SPLUMA has required. We have done that. We went to the meeting, we discussed, we deliberated as we promised all those who bear with this with this to what happened to Umhlanga Rocks on Tuesday the 19th September 2023.”