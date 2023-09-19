Scores of taxi drivers have gathered at Umhlanga north of Durban, obstructing the entrances and exits to the Oceans Mall.

They are alleging that the taxi rank that lies behind the mall was barricaded on Tuesday.

It is further believed that the protest action is related to the relocation of the taxi rank. Deputy Chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal, Sakhile Dludla elaborates:

“The thing that caused us to come to where we are now is that the place where a mall called Oceans Mall has been built was our old rank for years. When this mall was being built there, they took us out to the side, to the place where they took us out to the side. Yesterday when we were going home they have already put things to prevent us from being able to work there. That’s why we ended up having a big quick meeting with our chairpersons. We then agreed that because this is hurting us, we ask that we stop our operation right now so that our voice can be heard.”

Meanwhile, Dludla says they will not move until the matter is resolved.

“We have high hopes that the Oceans Mall management together with all their stakeholders will respond, but if nothing is said, we will stay here until the day this is discussed.”

VIDEO | Taxis blockade M4 road in Umhlanga, KZN following taxi rank dispute:

See tweet, below for more:

Traffic came to a standstill when the taxi associations blockaded the entrance going towards Oceans mall. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/WCLVfYlJhS — Nonhlakanipho (@nipsta1724) September 19, 2023