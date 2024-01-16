KwaZulu-Natal braces for further rains, risk of localised flooding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of additional disruptive rains that could potentially lead to localised flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

This alert by SAWS follows the aftermath of severe floods that struck various parts of the province last Friday, claiming the lives of 11 people.

Areas severely impacted by the floods include Tongaat, Verulam, and Umhlanga in the eThekwini. As the forecast indicates an 80% chance of rain for most parts of the province on Wednesday, there is a heightened risk of disruptive rains that may result in flooding.

The South African Weather Service plans to issue alerts accordingly. Forecaster Ayanda Nsele advises the public to stay informed by monitoring official social media pages for updates on alerts.

Meanwhile, the search continues for four individuals who remain unaccounted for in the aftermath of the flash floods over the weekend.

The torrential downpours led to widespread destruction and infrastructure damage, particularly affecting coastal areas such as La Lucia and uMhlanga Rocks.

⚠️Rinaldo and Harrison drive is a no go zone.

DBN KZN pic.twitter.com/oTVIVpUNLi — 🔞SA911 (@JustdoitZee) January 13, 2024

Build One South Africa @BuildOneSA Attending to the community of Undloti affected by flash floods that caused havoc in Durban yesterday. @MmusiMaimane @NobuntuSA pic.twitter.com/IzJw3P7Tia — Sbu Zondi (@iamsbuzondi) January 14, 2024