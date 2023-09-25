Repairs are continuing in a bid to restore water flow to the northern parts of the eThewkini Municipality. The municipality has conceded that other areas in the City continue to face similar challenges.

The municipality conducted site visits to the affected water reservoirs in uMhlanga and Durban North. Work is under way on the northern aqueduct to achieve adequate inflow to several reservoirs.

However, the City’s chairperson of the Governance and Human Capital Committee, Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala admits that water issues are also being felt in other areas.

“We are mindful that there are other areas that have ongoing water outages. These include areas like Ntuzuma, kwaXimba, eFolweni, Umlazi, Umbumbulu, KwaNysuwa, Adams mission. The municipality is committed to ensuring that everyone especially those in rural areas and townships also enjoy basic services like water and decent sanitation.”

Despite the ongoing water challenges across the municipality, he says repairs to water infrastructure that was damaged by last year’s floods are complete.

“Repairs on all infrastructure that was damaged by the floods has been completed and more than 30 million has been spent on the repairs and construction of the affected infrastructure. The municipality has budgeted R1 billion for water services for the 2023-2024 financial year. part of this will be spent on the southern aqueduct project which will address supply challenges in Umlazi and other surrounding areas in the south and the placement of water pipe system.”

Water Crisis in KZN | Spotlight on quality of water, aging infrastructure: