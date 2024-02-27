eThekwini announces water pipeline shutdown for maintenance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The eThekwini municipality has confirmed that a major shutdown of the pipeline supplying water to northern parts of Durban and areas north of the city will occur this week.

The shutdown is scheduled to take place from 20:00 tonight to 17:00 tomorrow.

Residential areas, including Phoenix, KwaMashu, and Umhlanga, will be affected by the temporary water disruption.

The municipality says reservoirs will remain open during peak periods, but residents are strongly encouraged to use water sparingly during this period.

The operation to install new valves in the northern aqueduct had been postponed on a few occasions.

Durban’s acting Deputy Head of Water Operations, Jabulani Mayise says, “We couldn’t have both shuts on the same way because the Wiggins one was urgent, so, we opted to do the Wiggins one on that week and we were forced to delay the northern aqueduct one this week.”

“So, the aim of the shut is to repair the balance of existing components in that pipeline mainly in that air valves and other valves in the system which are critical to ensure that we supply water at adequate pressures in the northern areas,” adds Mayise.

The aim of the project is to increase underground water storage and prevent burst pipes that cause interruptions in water supply.#AtYourService pic.twitter.com/ey9gEj2lDR — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) February 20, 2024