The High Court in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, has sentenced two men to 30 years imprisonment each for the murder of an e-hailing taxi driver last month.

Nkosinathi Mathobela and Kwanele Buthelezi murdered Thabani Sibisi after they failed to pay for their ride.

The court heard that the pair shot Sibisi in the head, then pushed his body out of the car, before driving off.

“In sentencing them, the court deviated from the minimum sentence for murder, which is life imprisonment, due to them being first time offenders and pleading guilty. The court also found them remorseful. They were thus sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for murder, 15 years for robbery and 15 years for unlawful possession of a firearm. They will serve an effective 30 year imprisonment,” Provincial National Prosecuting Authority’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara explains.