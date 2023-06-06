Gauteng police are investigating a case of arson after a car was torched Monday night in Protea Glen, Soweto. It is reported that the victim was parked at Protea Glen Mall when three unknown men with firearms approached him. They allegedly ordered the victim out of the vehicle before torching it. The victim’s cellphone was also taken.

Police say no suspects have been arrested as investigations continue.

Social media videos show the vehicle on fire. It is not clear if anyone was harmed.

This follows another incident in which three e-hailing vehicles were damaged and then set alight, allegedly by taxi operators at Maponya Mall in Soweto, last week.

Three people were taken to hospital. It is believed the violent attacks are part of a fight between the taxi operators and e-hailing drivers.

VIDEO: Meeting of E-hailing service drivers in Soweto after Maponya Mall attack: Mbalenhle Mthethwa reports: