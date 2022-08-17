The man accused of the rape and murder of Tazne van Wyk, aged 8, from Elsies River will continue with his testimony in the High Court in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Moyhdian Pangkaeker, again denied the murder charge against him in the dock on Tuesday. The accused previously pleaded not guilty to 27 charges.

Tazne went missing in February 2019 from her home and her body was found in a stormwater drain in Boland days later.

Pangkaeker claimed that he found Tazne along the main road, in Elsies River, as he was about to board a minibus taxi.

He says Tazne offered to give the occupants in the vehicle directions.

Pangkaeker says he was forced to accompany the little girl after she boarded the taxi alone.

