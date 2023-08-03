Commuters are being left stranded across the Cape Metropole after taxi operators went on strike this afternoon.

Taxi organisation SANTACO and affiliate groups agreed on a stayaway following a meeting in Khayelitsha.

They’re unhappy about the City of Cape Town’s traffic bylaws and issues relating to the impounding of vehicles.

SANTACO says they’ll strike until next Wednesday and will then relook at their protests.

Chaos erupted in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday when taxi drivers blocked roads after local authorities enacted the bylaws and impounded several vehicles.

Three Golden Arrow buses have been set alight since the strike was announced this afternoon.