City of Cape Town authorities say officers have made 27 arrests following the blockade of the N-2 highway by taxi drivers, while police have arrested eight taxi drivers in Mfuleni.

In the early hours of Monday morning approximately 30 taxis blocked the N-2 Inbound at Borcherds Quarry.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says numerous incidents have been reported, including four Golden Arrow buses being torched.

Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says numerous incidents have been reported, including four Golden Arrow buses being torched.

Four private vehicles were set alight. Two trucks were torched at a City depot along Govan Mbeki Road.

A city vehicle was hijacked in Samora Machel. There was also a shooting at Philippi railway station, and stoning of vehicles at Govan Mbeki and Duinefontein Road.

Last week taxi drivers embarked on a province-wide stayaway that is expected to continue until Wednesday.

Thousands of commuters face uncertain days as taxi body SANTACO confirms that its strike action in the Western Cape will continue after talks with transport authorities were suspended.