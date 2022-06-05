Four taxi drivers have been convicted of murder, assault and kidnapping by the Strand Regional Court in Cape Town.

Thandowani Nkomo, Howard Mboto, Victor Mbanda and Masithembi Bongani were part of an organization called KHUPA that the court found took the law into their own hands and murdered Wanda Njotini who was suspected of committing a crime in 2014.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila says these individuals were members of a police forum group that was meant to assist the police in the fight against crime in the Lwandle area.

However, it turned into a vigilante group that arrested and tortured suspected thieves. They will be sentenced at the Strand Regional Court on the 5th of August 2022.