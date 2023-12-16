Taxi ranks, bus stations jammed as festive season exodus begins

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Taxi ranks and bus terminals in Gauteng are choked as holidaymakers begin their exodus for the festive season.

Many are leaving Gauteng to various destinations including neighbouring provinces to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

The Johannesburg CBD is abuzz with taxis clogging the roads ready to ferry passengers.

Commuters can be seen dragging heavy luggage as they head for the taxi ranks looking forward to being with family and friends.

Matshepo Molefe is travelling to Mokopane in Limpopo says, “We are using a taxi, it’s faster. So rather than spending eight hours on a bus. I would much rather take a taxi. It’s not necessarily safer but it’s also not great to spend the festive season alone.”

At the Johannesburg Park Station, scores of people with heavy luggage have formed queues at ticket offices while others sit on benches clinging to their bags.

“We are going home to be with our families. We are just here in Joburg for work. We look forward to this time of the year as we get to be with our families. It’s a long way with a bus but I can’t afford a plane ticket,” a commuter says.

Teeso Marian is waiting to catch a bus to Cape Town. Although the bus is a cheaper option than flights, Marian is concerned that the prices for the bus tickets have gone up exponentially.

“I just come from Maputo Mozambique and I have been sitting here five hours waiting for the bus to Cape Town. It’s ridiculous this time of the year because the prices escalate, they almost double. You travel during the year it is fine, but during this time instead of it being cheaper because more people travel but actually, it goes higher.”

Sello Maremane from the Gauteng Traffic Police says as traffic volumes picked up. He says law enforcement officers are already out in full force to ensure road users make it to their destinations safely.

“We would like to issue a stern warning that anyone endangering the lives of other road users shall face the full might of the law. Motorists are advised to adhere to the prescribed speed limit and maintain a safe following distance. Pedestrians are advised to cross the road only when it is safe to do so. Passengers must refrain from carrying large luggage with them which might obscure the driver’s view.”

Road users have been cautioned to drive safely, to fully enjoy this festive season with their loved ones.

Video: Holiday rush at JHB taxi ranks, bus depots