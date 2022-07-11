Negotiations to get taxi operators to use the multi-million taxi rank in the Bloemfontein CBD are still continuing, more than ten years after it was completed.

Taxi operators have refused to use the facility, saying it did not conform to industry specifications. The rank only has one entrance and one exit for more than 1 000 taxis.

Mangaung Metro Executive Mayor, Mxolisi Siyonzana says discussions are at an advanced stage to hand over the rank to taxi operators.

An innovative inter-modal facility that was supposed to provide modern commuting for Bloemfontein residents has become an eyesore. It is unclear when the taxi rank, punted as a state-of-the-art facility when it was built will finally be operating. Residents say it is a disgrace. They say they are now subjected to petty crimes such as muggings as they have to catch their taxis on the streets instead of the safety of a rank.

“It’s very painful for us as residents because we are not safe. When we walk around we get robbed everywhere and there is no safe place for us to get taxis. We get taxis all over the town,” a commuter explains.

“What can we say about it, no one is going to say anything about it, they have complained and cried but nothing is changing. And nothing is going to change, unfortunately,” says another commuter.

During his visit to the city to inspect the Integrated Public Transport Network, Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula would not be drawn into the issue of the taxi rank.

“Unless if I will be encroaching, I’ve got no control over the roll-out of taxi rank, it is the municipality, the private sector and taxi industry so the mayor can respond to that,” says Mbalula.

Mangaung Metro’s Executive mayor, Mxolisi Siyonzana says they are committed to ensuring that the rank becomes operational.

“We’ve got a lease agreement between ourselves and the taxi industry. They said they are going to do certain things. The problem with the taxi rank is how it’s built. It’s the exit, the taxis can come in but when they are supposed to go out it’s a problem,” says Siyonzana.

Siyonzana adds that they are working on finalising a proposal submitted by taxi operators who want to reconstruct and operate the rank. He says this will cost the municipality at least R50 million.

“So the taxi industry had made a proposal to ourselves, we are working on it. We are going to make sure that the taxi rank is in operation and I think it is going to be in operation. After ourselves and the taxi industry as well as some business people who are promising to assist have finalised our agreements,” Siyonzana added.

The Greater Mangaung Taxi Association declined to comment saying the discussions with the metro are still premature.