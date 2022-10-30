The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company has resumed operations amid a vegetation fire in the vicinity of Kasteelpoort since Friday night.

Managing director Wahida Parker says it’s all system go again following the closure of the cable car on Saturday when the fire threatened the station on the top of the mountain.

Parker says Saturday was a challenging day during which some of the woodwork at the upper station was damaged.

The blaze was contained on Saturday evening and monitoring of the fire zone and mopping up are continuing.

“There has been some damage to the boardwalk at the top station, but we are operational and we ask visitors to please be mindful of the areas that have been cordoned off.”