The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway has been closed due to a mountain fire.

The fire started late on Saturday in Fountain Ravine and spread to the top of the mountain near the Cable Way area overnight.

Crews from the Table Mountain National Park, the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and Working on Fire crews are currently battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

SANParks spokesperson Lauren Howard-Clayton says more crews will be joining firefighting efforts.

“The western slopes, below the cable station, are still inaccessible to ground crews. TMNP can confirm that a chopper from Working on Fire in the Southern Cape, will be operational within the area as of 12pm this afternoon. Fresh ground crews from NCC Wildfires have been dispatched and carted with the cable car, and a further request has been placed with the Volunteer Wildfire Services for assistance as of 8am this morning.”