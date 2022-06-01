Swallows FC have started the DStv Premiership promotional play-offs on a high note.

The Birds came from a goal down to beat Cape Town All Stars 2-1 in Pretoria.

Swallows are now joint leaders with the University of Pretoria in the three team mini league that will determine who will play in the DStv Premiership next season.

This was a must win match for the Capetonians after they lost their first match 3-1 at home to the University of Pretoria last weekend.

Stars who were the better side, were eventually rewarded with Justice Fegareido breaking the deadlock five minutes before the break.

Strydom Wambi scored the equaliser for Swallows a few minutes later.

Substitute, Joseph Mhlongo, came off the bench to score the winner for Swallows in injury time.