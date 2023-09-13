Sutherland in the Northern Cape is blanketed with snow.

Snowfalls also reported at Sutherland. Sutherland’s temperature will fall to -5 tonight. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/34lDQiCcaU — Ulrich Hendriks (@UlrichHendriks) September 11, 2023

The cold front moving across the country is responsible for the very unusual Spring snow.

Large parts of the Namaqualand currently in full flower season is in a winter wonderland.

📸 André & Alene Cloete pic.twitter.com/AOpSbJWw4j — Ulrich Hendriks (@UlrichHendriks) September 12, 2023

Sutherland resident and guesthouse owner, Alene Cloete, says the snow in September is an odd sight.

“We were all surprised because normally in September, we have a lot of guests for the flower season. So, we and our guests were very surprised. It’s unusual for September. Our water pipes were still frozen after we had minus-seven (degrees) last night.

