Three suspects are still at large after robbing G4S security guards at Ga Masemola, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, on Tuesday.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke says the suspects robbed the guards of an undisclosed amount of money.

Maluleke says the guards were collecting money from a local filling station.

“We are appealing to the members of the public to assist us in identifying suspected armed robbers who allegedly robbed G4S Security Company on second May 2023. The security guards were collecting money from a filling station at Big Boy filling station at Masemola when they were allegedly ambushed by three unknown men who were armed with firearms. The suspects pointed them with firearms and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money,” he adds.