Suspects in Ditebogo Phalane’s murder to appear in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two suspects arrested for the murder of 5-year-old Ditebogo Phalane are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this morning.

This brings to four the number of people arrested for the little boy’s murder.

Ditebogo was shot dead in Soshanguve in Pretoria during a hijacking incident.

He was shot as he ran towards his father who was driving into their home.

The suspects were arrested in Soshanguve and Atteridgeville respectively.

One of the suspects is believed to have been out on bail for an alleged hijacking, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm. Two unlicensed firearms have been recovered.

One of the firearms found was allegedly used in the Phalane hijacking incident. But that will be confirmed once the firearm has been sent for testing.

Ditebogo Junior Phalane | Two suspects arrested in Soshanguve murder, police pursuing others

