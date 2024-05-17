5-year-old Ditebogo Phalane described as a child who had big dreams

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The headmaster of the pre-school which five-year old Ditebogo Phalane attended has described him as a child who had big dreams.

Ditebogo was shot and killed a week ago by armed men who hijacked his father’s bakkie outside their home in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The headmaster was speaking at his funeral service at the Kopanong Community Hall.

She says he had dreams of travelling and loved music and dancing.

“In 2024, Junior was in our exit year. We knew this was his last year but we did not expect this kind of exit. Junior lived, he learned, he created memories and we created history. He was only five years but had already traveled to other countries including Africa.”