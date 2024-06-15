Police ready for presidential inauguration on Wednesday: Cele

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police Minister Bheki Cele says they are ready for the presidential inauguration on Wednesday and that the police will take preventative action against any threat that may seek to derail the ceremony.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated for his second term in office.

The African National Congress (ANC) fell well short of an outright majority in the general elections and has decided to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) with a number of other political parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Cele says the inauguration will happen as planned.

“The job of the police is to mitigate and make sure that threats don’t happen. But if you look at the history coming for the 19th, there were issues that many South Africans thought things would not happen accordingly. There were a few threats, of the election not taking place, there were a few threats with the announcement not being made, there were a few threats when the Parliament would not sit yesterday and all those things happened according to plan. This one also will happen accordingly as planned.”

State of readiness for inauguration: Khayelihle Khumalo