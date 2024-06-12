Three-year-old’s body found after leaving shebeen with her uncle

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The community of Bedford in the Eastern Cape is calling for justice following the brutal murder of a three-year-old girl.

She was found dead in a street after she was taken away from her mother by her uncle at a local tavern.

Her uncle is now facing a charge of murder while her mother faces a charge of child neglect.

The matter has been postponed to next Tuesday for formal bail application.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola has described the incident as unfortunate.

“l think we have to be active in the field but the ward committees, CPW, they have a role to play so that they identify all these gaps because if they were doing their work they would have picked up there is a woman who goes to shebeens with little ones, a two month on the back, which means we not doing our work in terms of empowering our women and men and boys in the community.”