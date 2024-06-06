N2 Nandi Drive closed following cash-in-transit robbery

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The N2 northbound at Nandi Drive in Durban has been closed to traffic following a cash-in-transit robbery early this morning. Traffic has been severely affected and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrieth Jamieson says they responded to the scene and found no one was seriously injured.

“Just after 05:30 am this morning, ALS Paramedics received numerous calls of an explosion and robbery on the N2 North Bound before the KwaMashu off-ramp north of Durban. Paramedics proceeded in the direction of the incident and waited on the all-clear from SAPS before making their way onto the scene. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a cash-in-transit vehicle had been attacked by alleged robbers with apparent explosives used.”

“Paramedics assessed the occupants of the cash vehicle; however, fortunately, they were not injured during the robbery. The N2 North Bound will be closed for some time to allow SAPS to investigate this incident, so I would recommend all motorists to avoid this area at all costs,” adds Jamieson.

Just after 05:30am this morning ALS Paramedics received numerous calls of an explosion and robbery on the N2 North Bound before Kwa Mashu offramp north of Durban. pic.twitter.com/cYIR4UCzQK — AlsParamedics (@AlsParamedics) June 6, 2024