Seven suspected online scammers have been arrested in Gauteng.

Police say this follows a tip-off from residents.

The suspects were found in possession of police uniforms, four firearms, two of which were fake, and live rounds of ammunition as well as nine cellphones.

The suspects allegedly lured unsuspecting customers who were trying to buy vehicles on Facebook’s Market Place and Gumtree respectively.

Instead of handing over the vehicle, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says the suspects robbed the customers of money and belongings.

Nevhuhulwi says several cases were opened in Rietgat, Soshanguve north of Pretoria and in Winterveldt in the northwest of the city.

“They will put pictures of vehicles on social media for sale and lure potential buyers to an isolated location where they pounce on them in numbers and take their belongings and money meant to buy those advertised vehicles.”

“A preliminary investigation indicated that in all the cases opened around Rietgat and Loate policing precinct, the suspects were armed and demanded belongings and money of victims through pointing of a firearm. All arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Soshanguve Magistrates’ Court in due course,” adds Nevhuhulwi.

The video below is reporting more on online scammers: