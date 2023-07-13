Two suspected illegal miners have been arrested in Atok, outside Burgersfort, Limpopo.

According to Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the police have also seized some mining equipment. He claims that the illegal chrome miners are undocumented foreign nationals.

Ledwaba says the suspects also face a charge of being in the country illegally.

“Members of the provincial illegal mining task team, national unrest deployment organise crime unit and Bokoni protection services, arrested two suspects for illegal mining during disruptive operations on Wednesday at Zeekoegart in Atok.”

“It is reported that members arrived at the said old shaft and managed to arrest suspects for illegal mining and for being illegal immigrants. Mining equipment worth thousands of rand were seized,” Ledwaba explains.