Suspected gang member shot dead in Thohoyandou

A 49-year-old suspected gang member has been gunned down and three others wounded at Miluwani Village outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

The wounded have been hospitalised. Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says the deceased was shot multiple times on the upper body by unknown assailants.

The incident happened while a group of people were having a gathering.

Mashaba says investigations are continuing.

“Police and members of the emergency medical services were summoned at the scene where a 49-year-old male was certified dead upon their arrival. The other three victims were transported to an unspecified hospital where they are currently admitted for medical treatment. The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage and investigations are ongoing. Police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.”