A 30 year old man is expected to appear before the Benoni Magistrates court in Ekurhuleni on Monday for the alleged murder of a four year old girl.

Bokgabo Poo from Wattville in the Eastrand was reported missing last Monday. Following a joint search by members of the community and the police, a leg of a child was discovered in a shallow grave inside a yard of a house in Tamboville.

Later in the afternoon, a mutilated body was discovered a few meters away from the house where the leg was found.

Police Spokesperson Mavela Masondo says, ” On Friday, 14 October 2022, the suspect was arrested in Boksburg North. On Saturday, the family of Bokgabo positively identified the body as that of their missing daughter. The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended the police team and the community members for working together around the clock to search for the missing child and for the collection of evidence that led to the arrest of the suspect.”

