A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Vuwani outside Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

The bodies of Khorommbi and Mercy Maphaha were found in a pool of blood in their home last week. They had multiple stab wounds.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the suspect was arrested at the couple’s home.

“The suspect who is the biological son of the deceased, Khorombi Nevondo (74) and stepson of Mercy Maphaha (58) was arrested today at his home, following intelligence driven operation by members of provincial tracking team, murder and robbery unit, Vuwani detectives and Thohoyandou LCRC,” says Ledwaba.

“The suspect is expected to appear before Vuwani Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing charges of two counts of murder, house breaking with intend to commit theft and theft,” he adds.

Reporting by Bonnie Makgopa.