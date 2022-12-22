Passengers on the bus which was attacked on the N1 between Modimolle and Kranskop in Limpopo say they believe that the ambush was premeditated.

Two women were shot and killed and one was critically wounded by two men who boarded the bus in Pretoria. The bus, with more than 80 passengers, was travelling from Pretoria to Harare, Zimbabwe.

One of the passengers says an occupant of a vehicle behind the bus also started shooting and forced the bus off the road.

“There was a car behind the bus. It just started shooting at the bus. After that, there were two guys just right inside the bus they force the driver to come off the road. The guy who was driving the car jumped inside and they start forcing people to take out the money and take out their cell phones. They were armed … they did shoot two women. Unfortunately, they lost their lives,” explains one passenger.

Passengers were robbed of various items including money and cell phones during the attack. They are opening cases at the Bela Bela police station.

Ishmael Maswoveri’s relative was also inside the bus when the incident happened. He says bus owners must find better ways to protect passengers.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable and I think the owner of the buses must find a way to protect their customers for their own safety to and from Zimbabwe”, says a relative of one of the passengers.

Armed robbers kill 2 passengers, injure another in bus en route to Zimbabwe: Mahlako Komane reports

Manhunt for suspects

Limpopo police are on a hunt for three armed men. The suspects are said to have boarded a bus travelling to Harare, Zimbabwe, at Bosman station in Pretoria under the pretense of being passengers.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo of the Limpopo Police says they are investigating two cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

VIDEO: UPDATE | Limpopo police hunt for suspects in connection with bus robbery: Mahlako Komane

With the roads expected to get busier as many travellers embark on their various trips to their festive destinations, police say they have noticed an increase in crime on the N1 between Pretoria and Musina. -Additional reporting by Mahlako Komane