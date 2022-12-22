Two bus passengers have been shot and killed and one was critically wounded inside a bus on the N1 north between Mantsole traffic centre and Kranskop toll plaza in Limpopo on Thursday.

The deceased and the wounded passengers are women.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says a group of armed robbers boarded the bus from Johannesburg en route to Zimbabwe.

They instructed the driver to stop. They attacked and robbed passengers. Mojapelo says a second vehicle stopped next to the bus and the vehicle occupants were also attacked and robbed.