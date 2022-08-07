Supersport United, under the stewardship of the returning Gavin Hunt, played out to a 1-1 draw at home against Chippa United.

The Chippa United side led by Daine Klate, was the first to find the back of the net, thanks to Ronald Pfumbidzai’s header.

18-minutes into the second half, Bradley Grobler restored parity for the home side. In additional time, Matsatsantsa’s goalkeeper, Ricardo Goss, was shown a straight red card for punching Pfumbidzai.