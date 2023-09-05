The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has decisively dismissed the African National Congress’s (ANC) application for leave to appeal a prior ruling. The SCA’s ruling upholds the High Court in Johannesburg’s decision, which ordered the ANC to release its cadre deployment records to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The ANC has been instructed to cover all legal costs incurred.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, the SCA emphasized that there are “no reasonable prospects of success in an appeal.” The court further clarified that no other compelling reasons exist to warrant the hearing of an appeal.

ANC’s cadre deployment bid dismissed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ANC’s appeal to the SCA followed the High Court’s ex tempore judgment delivered in June, which had dismissed the ANC’s initial attempt to appeal a February ruling. The earlier ruling mandated the ANC to disclose all records of its national cadre deployment committee dating back to January 1, 2013, within five days.

This legal battle emerged from a 2021 application filed by DA member of parliament, Leon Schreiber, under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA). Schreiber’s efforts are part of the DA’s broader endeavor to challenge the constitutionality of the ANC’s longstanding policy of cadre deployment.

The SCA’s latest decision signifies a significant development in the ongoing legal dispute surrounding cadre deployment records and highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in South African politics.

Reaction to court’s decision on ANC’s cadre deployment records

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The DA has described its latest victory in the Supreme Court of Appeal as a vindication.

The court cited “no reasonable prospects of success”.

DA MP, Leon Schreiber says, “Today’s ruling is another huge step forward for the DA’s fight against cadre deployment and in our quest for transparency. The ANC now has five days to hand over complete records including email conversations, meeting minutes, WhatsApp conversations and CVs of all cadre deployment committee meetings and interactions dating back to the 1st of January 2013 when President Cyril Ramaphosa became the chairman of this committee.”