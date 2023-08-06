Taxi body SANTACO has confirmed that its strike action will continue in the Western Cape on Monday. This after discussions with transport authorities were suspended. SANTACO leadership met with their regional structures throughout the weekend to map a forward.

They later met with provincial authorities behind closed doors to discuss their concerns relating to the impoundment of vehicles.

SANTACO says in a statement that they are open to further talks with government on the matter. They have appealed to their members to refrain from interfering in other modes of transport.

Golden Arrow Bus Services earlier secured a high court interdict against intimidation, harassment and damage to property. This after six buses were set alight when the strike was announced.

Video: Spatial planning amid taxi strike in Cape Town