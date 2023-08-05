Western Cape Mobility Minister Ricardo McKenzie says they have been engaged in urgent discussions with the leadership of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) to end their strike.

SANTACO called the strike on Thursday in protest against the City of Cape Town’s traffic bylaws and the impounding of vehicles.

The body’s leadership has been meeting behind closed doors in Bellville to map a way forward. SANTACO says they will make an announcement on their plans. McKenzie says essential services are being hard hit.

“We want vehicles and communities, to move around freely again and also for essential services such as medication to get into communities freely and urgently. The MyCiti and Golden Arrow have been running around 90% of scheduled services and additional fleets are being added as needed,” McKenzie explains.

