Stranded passengers at the Cape Town International Airport have expressed their anger and frustration after Comair suspended its Kulula and British Airways flights.

The airline announced late last night that it had suspended flights due to financial constraints.

Passengers say they have been greatly inconvenienced by the cancellation of their flights.

“They said no we are sorry we cannot help. You need to get another air ticket. They just sent us an email address where we can send our request for refund. We tried to call them to get our refunds they said no you can only get your refund after six weeks.”

“Today one of my travel agents checked me in when I went in firstly the counters were visible in terms of where BA was so I went to I think counter number 47 and they told me sorry your flight has been cancelled.”

Comair’s Business Rescue Practitioners are in the process of raising capital. The flights will only resume after capital has been secured.