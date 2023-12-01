Passenger dies at Cape Town International Airport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A male passenger has died at Cape Town International Airport, while preparing to board a flight.

Spokesperson for the Airports Company South Africa Ntokozo Mazibuko says the 61-year-old man was going to travel to Durban.

Mazibuko says he collapsed on the floor of the check-in area at the domestic departures’ terminal.

She says a doctor at the scene performed CPR on the man and ACSA paramedics responded to the incident.

Mazibuko says the cause of death is yet to be determined.

“The cause of death is yet to be determined. We can confirm that the passenger was in possession of a boarding pass and scheduled to fly to Durban. The airline is currently contacting the man’s next of kin. We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the traveler’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”