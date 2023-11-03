Pandemonium erupts as Boks touchdown at CT International Airport

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Hundreds of Capetonians came out in their numbers to greet their Springbok heroes as they touched down at Cape Town International Airport on Thursday evening.

Many fans had been waiting all day at the airport and are chanting the words: “Bokke .. Bokke …” .

Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi held up the Webb Ellis Trophy to a delighted crowd.

Kolisi also interacted with some members of the public, posing for selfies and giving hugs.

Speaking to the SABC, Kolisi says, “I am not sleeping tonight, there is so much going on here.”

Kolisi added: “It’s been an amazing reception, Yeah …”

Boks Victory Tour | Springboks arrive at CT International Airport