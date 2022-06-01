Hundreds of local and international passengers have been left stranded and confused after Comair suspended its kulula.com, British Airways flights.

The airline announced late last night it had suspended its kulula.com flights due to funding issues. The airlines’ Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) are in the process to raise capital and once capital is secured, they can resume flights.

Frustrated passengers at O.R Tambo Airport, Johannesburg say there was no prior warning regarding flight cancellations, and some have been left stranded at the airport.

Passengers say the Comair help desk is not assisting and they had to pay for other flights at their own cost. “We are trying to find flights maybe to return home, or get us to Victoria Falls where we were supposed to go. They can’t even get us on other flights with another company.”

Another stranded passenger says, “Its really frustrating because I’ve been traveling for 23 hours to get here and they don’t let me know or anything and these flights have been booked for two days already and they didn’t let me know. They have taken the money already, and we won’t get the money back.”

” I’m supposed to go to Zimbabwe and I just came from Cyprus. And the messed up thing is British Airways just cancelled flights in the middle of the night, who checks emails at that time,” says another passenger.

Comair regrets to advise its flights have been voluntarily suspended from 1 Jun pending securing funding. If your flight has been cancelled, please don’t travel to airport unless you have alternative arrangements. Our apologies for the inconveniencehttps://t.co/LE63ghF8KS — kulula (@kulula) June 1, 2022

Kulula.com and British Airways flights cancelled with immediate effect from this morning: