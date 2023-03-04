Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has risen his hand to be re-elected to the position of party Federal Leader.

Today he launched his manifesto in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, saying he’s ready to again steer the DA in the right direction, in time for the 2024 general elections.

Steenhuisen engages with the media after his manifesto launch:

Steenhuisen says among other things, he’ll ensure that load shedding is a thing of the past, with government incorporating the private sector in assisting with job creation in the country.

He’s up against former Johannesburg Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse for the position.

Steenhuisen says he’s ready for the challenge.

“I welcome the challenge, the nominations haven’t closed yet, there could be other people who put their hand in the hat. I say, let’s make this a battle of ideas and not personalities. Let’s talk about issues and not personalities and let’s put our offer to the congress and say our congress decides. I’ve already committed, if I don’t win, I will go back to Parliament and sit at the back benches and I will do what the party says I should do and I will support whoever is the leader of the party.”