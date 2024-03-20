Xiluva party requests PP to probe Steenhuisen’s alleged slush fund

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Xiluva party leader and former Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor in Midvaal, Bongani Baloyi, believes what he calls a very strong corrupt relationship existed between the DA leader John Steenhuisen and the expelled party MP and Gauteng leader Manny de Freitas.

He has written to Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka to request her to investigate Steenhuisen’s alleged 2020 leadership campaign slush fund to which De Freitas had contributed.

Baloyi says allegations that Steenhuisen received undisclosed funds are serious and call into question his conduct as a public representative.

He says, “Such an account exists and people were dismissed from the DA because they exposed such an account. There’s also a Mr Van Rensburg who confirmed in his words that hundreds of thousands of monies were put into this account for the benefit of Steenhuisen’s interest and also for the leadership campaign in 2020 and this was never declared to Parliament.”

“So this just draws a clear distinction for all of us that actually there’s no difference between Ramaphosa and Steenhuisen’s conduct on their election campaign that they do not want to disclose this thing, they hide them. Whether they hide them under a mattress or they hide in plain site, it’s true for both,” Baloyi adds.

The full interview with Baloyi:

