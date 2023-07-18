Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says elderly people are among the most vulnerable in society and are often subjected to several forms of abuse.

Steenhuisen spent his 67 minutes for Mandela Day at an old age home in uMlazi South of Durban, cutting grass and handing over blankets.

He says in some instances, some of the abuses are inflicted by people who are supposed to protect and care for the elderly.

“And look out for the vulnerable, the elderly, the orphans and widows. The elderly are often the forgotten people in South Africa and many of them are left in homes like these without being contacted by their families. And today it is also about giving them a treat as well, so that they will know that they are not forgotten people and that we will continue their fight. Life is very very hard for people in South Africa. But the elderly are very vulnerable because the old age pension is not kept up with food inflation and many of them struggle to keep their heads above water.”

