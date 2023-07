President Cyril Ramaphosa has unveiled two statues in the former President Nelson Mandela’s home town, Mthata, Eastern Cape, as part of Nelson Mandela Day.

The two statues serve as a tribute to Madiba and form part of the commemoration of the 67 years he dedicated to the fight against apartheid.

Despite some concerns about the cost of erecting the statues, the government claims they would help bring tourists to the area.