Statistics South Africa has sought to explain the reasons behind the drop in employment numbers in the first quarter of 2023.

Stats SA has published its latest quarterly employment data, indicating that the total employment decreased by 21 000 between December last year and March this year.

The data shows employment in the formal sector decreased by 97 000 jobs in the year between March this year and last year.

The sectors that shed the most jobs in the first quarter were trade, business services, transport and construction sectors.

Some gains in employment were recorded in government, mining, manufacturing and electricity.

Of the jobs that were lost in the first quarter, the majority were full time jobs.

Part-time employment increased by 42 000 jobs in the first three months of this year.

Gross earnings paid to employees decreased by 4% between December and March.